Lovel L. Dick
LOVEL L. DICK, 83 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away at home on December 12, 2022. He was born October 1, 1939, in Wayne, a son of the late James and Ellen Kathleen Lockhart Dick, whom he cared for in their later years. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lillian Jean Harrison.

A 1958 graduate of Wayne High School, Lovel was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois and a veteran, having served overseas in Germany from 1961 through 1964 as a vehicle mechanic and sharpshooter with the United States Army.

