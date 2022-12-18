LOVEL L. DICK, 83 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away at home on December 12, 2022. He was born October 1, 1939, in Wayne, a son of the late James and Ellen Kathleen Lockhart Dick, whom he cared for in their later years. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lillian Jean Harrison.
A 1958 graduate of Wayne High School, Lovel was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois and a veteran, having served overseas in Germany from 1961 through 1964 as a vehicle mechanic and sharpshooter with the United States Army.
Survivors include a sister, Lois Ross of Wayne; a brother, Lowell Glen Dick of Chesapeake, Ohio, along with his siblings' families. Lovel loved a good conversation and will surely be missed by countless friends and neighbors who enjoyed his calls and company.
Visitation at 1 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Procession at 2 p.m. for graveside services at Bowen Cemetery, with military honors performed by the American Legion Post 93. In honor of Lovel's wishes, the family asks that no flowers be purchased for his funeral.
