LOVELL DARRELL HILL, 81 of Kenova, died April 13. Information is being sought to identify relatives by Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. If you are a relative or know any of his relatives, you are asked to call the funeral home at 304-736-3431 or email at wallacebfh@frontier.com.

