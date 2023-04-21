Lovell Darrell Sr. Hill

LOVELL DARRELL HILL SR., 81 of Kenova, passed away April 13, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be at Woodmere Memorial Park. He was born October 5, 1941, in Boone County, a son of the late Basil Sidney and Mattie Mildred Berry Hill. He was a veteran of the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Gemma. His survived by his son, Lovell Darrell Hill Jr. of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three grandchildren, Haley, Megan, and Amanda; one great-granddaughter, Bella Grace. Special thanks to all of his "family" at the manor and at the VA Medical Center. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

