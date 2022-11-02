LOWANNA RENEE SWANN KITCHEN, 70 went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her residence in Milton, W.Va. Renee was born November 10, 1951, to Ivan and Hazel Swann of Barboursville, W.Va. She was a 1969 graduate of Huntington East High School. On August 7, 1970, Renee married Keith Kerry Kitchen and had 52 years of memories with her husband and the family they raised. Renee was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend. She was a devoted Christian and lived her life as a loyal servant of God. Renee was Apostolic by faith and lived the Acts 2:38 Experience: "Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost." Renee is survived by her husband, Kerry and their children: Scott (Brandi) Kitchen of Willow Wood, Ohio, Kerrilee (Todd) Malmgren of Kingwood, Texas, Matthew Kitchen of Milton, W.Va., and Brittaini (Louden) Barker of Huntington, W.Va. She also was the proud grandmother to Jaycob (Rachel), Thomas, Louden Jr., Braiden, Devin, Bailee, Chance, and Joanna and great-grandmother to Jameson. She also is survived by her siblings, Carol, Barbara, Herschel, Charlotte, and Donna and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Renee is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Juanita and Joyce; and brothers Gary and Paul. A service to celebrate the life of Renee will be conducted on Thursday, November 3 at 1 p.m. at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Robert Kitchen officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will follow immediately after the service in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Renee's honor be made to Lighthouse Family Retreat via lighthousefamilyretreat.org. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
