LOWELL DAVID PLYMALE, 86 of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, October 29, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland in Ona, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Minister Ronnie Ross. He was born November 21, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Perry and Anna Easton Plymale. Lowell was a retired millwright from Owens-Illinois and was a deacon at the Wayne Church of Christ. Also preceding him in death were his wife, Bonnie Morrison Plymale, and a brother, Wilbur Plymale. Survivors include three daughters, Debora Nowlin (Ron) of Ona, W.Va., Sherry Maynard (Donald Gene) of Wayne, W.Va., Diana Plybon of Willow Wood, Ohio; two sons, Brian Plymale (Mary Lisa) of Wayne, W.Va., Brent Plymale (Charlene) of Huntington, W.Va.; a sister, Lois Booton of Palm Harbor, Fla.; a special niece whom he loved like a daughter, Cindy Pancake; and was loved by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Masks and social distancing will be required. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you