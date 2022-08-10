Lowell Jackson Fellure

LOWELL "JACK" JACKSON FELLURE, 90, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away on July 31, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was a son of the late Ellis and Bessie Arix Fellure of Salt Rock, W.Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Childress and brother, Joe Fellure. Jack proudly served his country in the US Navy, was a Kentucky Colonel, member of Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church and a proud lifetime member of the NRA. He was retired from General Electric in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jean Lovejoy Fellure; children Ellis Fellure, Deanna (Ed) Bowen, Thomas (Sherry) Fellure, Angela (Bart) Matney, Susan (Arthur) Samples, and Jeffrey Fellure, as well as Glenn (Kathy) Wilson; sisters Gail King and Shelia (Buddy) Davis; brother Rev. James Fellure; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. Funeral service for Jack will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526, with Rev. Dr. John D. Smith, his brother Rev. James Fellure and his nephew Rev. Tim Fellure officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the church. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so by visiting Jack's tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to handle the Fellure family's arrangements.
