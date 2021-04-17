LOWEN CLINE SAUNDERS, 84, of Crown City, Ohio, widower of Audrey Angel Saunders, died April 14 at home. He worked from International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 55. There will be a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. April 19 at Sanders No. 2 Cemetery, Lawrence County, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. April 18 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Masks and social distancing are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

