Lt. Joan "Kitty" Chappell

LIEUTENANT JOAN "KITTY" CHAPPELLE, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence. Joan was born May 7, 1937, in Mt. Hope, W.Va., a daughter of the late William and Ida Abbott Walton. She was proudly retired from the Cabell County Sherriff's Dept. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry F. Chappelle Jr.; son Harry F. Chappelle III; brothers William Jr., Robert, and Hubert Walton; and sisters Mackey Quick, Anna Sickles, Eunice Bell, and Betty Patterson. Survivors Include son William "BJ" Chappelle and daughter-in-law Madaloyne Chappelle; granddaughters Kayla Chappelle and Kiara (and husband Travis) Shepherd; a grandson, William F. Chappelle; a great-grandson, Solomon Shepherd; Tonia Chappelle and Juan Stout; and several nieces and nephews. Her family would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to "her girls" who helped her through her illness. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

