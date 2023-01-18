LUCILLE McCOMAS SHIVEL, 98, of Huntington, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Huntington. She was born January 3, 1925, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ellis and Frances Miranda McComas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry S. Shivel; her son Harry S. Shivel Jr. and two sisters, Margaret White and Christine Elizabeth Chapman. Lucille was the former owner of Woodmere and Ridgelawn Memorial Parks. She was a member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, The Woman's Club of Huntington and WV Cemetery and Funeral Association. She is survived by her grandchildren Harry S. (Carol) Shivel III of Huntington and Kristina Shivel of Cleveland Ohio; great-grandson Harry S. Shivel IV and a brother David McComas (Anne) of Hawaii. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary by The Rev. Teresa Deane. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance. Friends may call Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church or the Organization of choice. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

