LUCILLE McCOY, 90, of Ranger, W.Va., passed peacefully July 24, 2022, at her home in the care of Dignity Hospice of Chapmanville, W.Va., with her children present. She was born Oct. 1, 1931, in Cuzzie, W.Va., a daughter of the late Linzy and Edna Manns of Ten Mile. Lucille was a longtime member of the Upper Ten Mile United Baptist Church where she had many brothers and sisters in Christ who loved her dearly. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ward L. McCoy; her brother Jr. (Hazel) Manns; sister Edith (Ernest) Craddock; and sister Irene (Quenton) McCoy and son-in-law Earl E. Baisden.
She is survived by her children, son Michael McCoy (Mary) of Verdunville, W.Va., and a daughter, Brenda McCoy Baisden of Verdunville, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Micah McCoy of Verdunville, W.Va., Marcus McCoy (Britneigh) of Madison, W.Va., Dawna McGee (Shawn) of Elyria, Ohio, Kimberly Baisden of Dingess, W.Va.; 12 great-grandchildren, three great- great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank special friends and neighbors Keith and Dreama Tomblin for all their love and help, also her friends Lillian Tomblin and Lucy Frye and everyone that called and visited.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday July 28, 2022, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will be in the Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
