Lucille McCoy


LUCILLE McCOY, 90, of Ranger, W.Va., passed peacefully July 24, 2022, at her home in the care of Dignity Hospice of Chapmanville, W.Va., with her children present. She was born Oct. 1, 1931, in Cuzzie, W.Va., a daughter of the late Linzy and Edna Manns of Ten Mile. Lucille was a longtime member of the Upper Ten Mile United Baptist Church where she had many brothers and sisters in Christ who loved her dearly. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ward L. McCoy; her brother Jr. (Hazel) Manns; sister Edith (Ernest) Craddock; and sister Irene (Quenton) McCoy and son-in-law Earl E. Baisden.

She is survived by her children, son Michael McCoy (Mary) of Verdunville, W.Va., and a daughter, Brenda McCoy Baisden of Verdunville, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Micah McCoy of Verdunville, W.Va., Marcus McCoy (Britneigh) of Madison, W.Va., Dawna McGee (Shawn) of Elyria, Ohio, Kimberly Baisden of Dingess, W.Va.; 12 great-grandchildren, three great- great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

