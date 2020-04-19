LUCILLE SPURLOCK SMITH, 95, passed away April 13, 2020. She was born February 17, 1925, to the late Ivan and Florence Blake Spurlock. Lucille was dedicated to God and her family. She especially enjoyed family gatherings. Along with her parents, Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Smith; daughter, Willodean Bahlinger; sisters, Alma Bragg and Sophie Reynolds; and brothers, Worthy Spurlock and Doyle Spurlock. Lucille leaves behind her sister, Ivalene Miller; sister-in-law, Hazel Spurlock; grandsons, Rodney Ebright and Gregory (Michelle) Ebright; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of family and friends. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. Edwards Funeral Service, Columbus, Ohio, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

