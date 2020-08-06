Essential reporting in volatile times.

LUCY FRANCES KNIGHT CALDWELL, 96, of Huntington, widow of Alfred Azel Caldwell, died Aug. 2. She retired from Perry Norvell Shoe Company. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Sunday. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.

