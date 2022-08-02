LUCY RAMELLA RUTHERFORD, 90 of Ceredo, W.Va., a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on July 30, 2022, at Kingsbrook Life Care Center. She was born October 11, 1931, to late Anthony Antonio Ramella and Giselle Buzzi Ramella. In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband George R. Rutherford and three siblings, Rena Venturino, Joe Ramella and Natalina Brown, all of Williamson, W.Va. She is survived by seven children, Bobby Rutherford of Bellevue, Ohio, Ramona Clark of Raceland, Ky., Robin (Randall) Keen of Huntington, W.Va., Donna Rutherford of Huntington, W.Va., David (Angela) Rutherford of Ceredo, W.Va., Ann (John) Rayburn of Hurricane, W.Va., and Gigi (Ed) Mathis of Prichard, W.Va. She has 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and one nephew of Williamson, W.Va. Lucy was retired from Huntington Trust & Savings Bank, Ceredo Bank and United Bank. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Huntington. She will forever be remembered by her children and grandchildren for her wonderful spaghetti dinners on Sundays. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Father Andrew Garner. Rite of Committal will be at Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Friends may call from noon until service time at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
