LUELLA FAYE CHILDERS, of Huntington, passed away on December 13, 2021, at the age of 86. Luella lived for the Lord. She started and ended her day the same way, with the Bible. When she wasn’t volunteering at church, you could find her at the bowling alley or at the hair salon. She loved keeping up with current events and could argue politics with the best of them. Luella was a vivacious grandmother, always ready to play a hand of rummy or cook her grandkids their favorite foods. The annual traditions she shared with her family, like baking Christmas cookies and Black Friday shopping, will never be the same. Her family will never get over her death, but are comforted by knowing that she can reunite with her late husband, Ivan E. Childers. Her heavenly reception will be joined by all the others she lost in life, including her mother, Audrey Marie Brooks, father, Edgar Clyde Brooks, brothers, Edgar Clyde Brooks Jr. and Raymond Brooks, sisters, Laura Rosemary Putnam and Thelma Brooks, her mother-in-law, Zema Jones, father-in-law, Collis V. Jones, and son-in-law, Thomas G. Drenan. She is survived by her daughter, Karen C. Drenan, son, Brooks Allen Childers, daughter-in-law, Karen Eve Childers, and her grandchildren, Justin Tyler Drenan, Courtney Renee Drenan, Leah Marie Childers and Kate Alexandra Childers, her sister, Sharon Pergamo, and her sister-in-law, Theresa Brooks. Horne Funeral Service, Christiansburg, Va., is assisting her family with arrangements. www.hornefuneralservice.com.
