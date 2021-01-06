LULA MAE FANNIN, 85, of Kenova, West Virginia, died Sunday evening, January 3, 2021, in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. Lula was born February 6, 1935, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Delbert and Exa Lambert Drown. She was a member of 13th Street Baptist Church, Kenova, and was a former retail clerk with Parsons, Judy’s, Cowden’s, Proffitt’s and Elder-Beerman. Lula loved her family, her church and dearly enjoyed her customers throughout her sales career. She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, John D. Fannin, in 2017; three brothers, Delbert Drown Jr., Billy Jack “B.J.” Drown and Oscar “O.J.” Drown. Surviving include a daughter, Lori Caudill and husband Gabe of Parkersburg, West Virginia; a sister, Lilly Dale Powell of Kenova, West Virginia; a half-sister, Becky Mannon of Kenova, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Benjamin Caudill and wife Yayoi of Ashland, Kentucky, Eric Caudill and wife Sara of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Joseph Caudill and wife Ashley of Aiken, South Carolina; and a great-granddaughter, Amelia Caudill. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 7, at 1 p.m. at Preston Family Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until service time.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.