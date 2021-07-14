LULA MAE MEADE, wife of Ronald Meade, died peacefully at her home on July 10, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 28, 1939, in Wayne County, daughter of Jarrett R. and Gracie Perry Maynard. She graduated from Wayne H.S. with honors in 1957 and attended Marshall College from 1958 to 1960. She and Ronald met while at Marshall, and they were married in December 1961. Ronald was then in the Army and she joined him at Ft. Knox, Ky., living in officer’s quarters on the military post. Ronald worked for the Corps of Engineers and Lula moved with him from Louisville, Ky., to Wabash, Ind., and finally returning to Huntington in 1968. She has lived at her residence on the family farm in Wayne County since 1969.
Although dementia has taken her memory, it could not crush her spirit or ruin her smile. Lula was a lovely lady, adored by all who know her.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed. She epitomized what a parent should be — a caring mother, a wonderful homemaker and cook, and a strong role model for her children. She supported her children and their activities from adolescence through college. When her children were grown, she worked for several years as a personal assistant to Charles Neighborgal, President of Neighborgal Construction Co. Lula enjoyed traveling, and with Ronald they made trips throughout the United States, Canada and several European countries, staying in wonderful mountain lodges and grand resorts.
She was preceded in death by a beloved son, Brett; her parents, Jarrett and Gracie Maynard; three brothers, Gene, Clyde and Lloyd Maynard, and three sisters, Almadith Workman, Alberta Queen and Thelma Baisden; three brothers-in-law, Curtis Queen, Charles Grunloh and Tennis Maynard; and two sisters-in-law, Gail and Shelia Maynard.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald, who was her caregiver throughout her long illness; sons, Brian (Carrie) Meade of Louisville, Ky., and Barry (Stephanie) Meade of Huntington; grandchildren, Caleb Meade, Hannah Meade (Luke Phillips) and Elizabeth Meade, all of Huntington, Kelsey (Dalton) Howell, Emily (John) Thompson, Brett Meade and Braeden Meade, all of Louisville, Ky., and great-grandchildren, Hudson Howell and Roeby Jane Thompson of Louisville, Ky.; brothers, Glenn (Mimi) Maynard of Huntington, E.J. (Hazel) Maynard of Margate, Fla., and Dewey Maynard of Huntington; sisters, Flora Maynard of Deland, Fla., Delilah Grunloh of Johnson City, Tenn., Diane (Thurman) Rowe of Lavalette, W.Va., Gloria Maynard of Huntington; brothers-in-law, Millard Baisden and Gary Meade (Patricia) of Huntington, and sister-in-law, Dremadale Maynard of Wayne; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank longtime caregivers Nikki Holley and Sarah Board for their service, and special niece Debbie Ball for her thoughtfulness. Pallbearers will be Lula’s grandsons and nephews.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Interment will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.