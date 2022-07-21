LULA MARIE WILSON, 88, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born November 10, 1933. She was a lifelong and native Miltonian. She was a homemaker, seamstress and wonderful mother. She attended Lower Creek Community Church and was the church pianist. Lula had an inner strength and love of God that she bestowed on her children. She is the daughter of Luther M. and Emmer Ealey Clark Hatfield. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Wilson; brothers Richard M. and infant brother David Allen Hatfield. She is survived by her children Connie Wilson Morgan (John), Marilyn Wilson McNeely (Danny) and Carl Wilson (Marsha) and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. The family is grateful for the wonderful care Lula received from Hospice and other agencies. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
