LYNN HANNA, 69 of Huntington, wife of John F. Hanna, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Lynn was born March 19, 1953, in Huntington a daughter of the late Jess and Susan Bailey Parsons. In addition to John, she is survived by four children, Jessica Risner (Mark), Nathan Sparks, Amber Hanna (Chad), and John Matthew Hanna, and one brother, Jeff Parsons. She has eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Lynn was a teacher for twenty-six years spending the last twenty-two at Cammack and Southside Elementary. She was a true lady, a wonderful cook, and the most honest person you could meet. She donated to many worthwhile organizations anonymously. Lynn was a great teacher, spending many extra hours and money preparing for the best for her students. She was a very positive person even through her nine-year battle from her stroke. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, she would like you to make any donations to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 5th Avenue, Huntington, with the Reverend Hubert Harvey officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

