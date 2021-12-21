LYNNE JANE MERRITT SKEAN of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born July 28, 1942, a daughter of the late Charles “Dodge” and Lillie White Merritt. Jane worked as a teller for the First National Bank of Kenova. She attended the Poplar Street Church of God in Kenova when she was still able to go to church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Wesley Merritt; and three sisters, Juanita Eskew, Elizabeth Richards and Annie May Talbert. Jane is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jerri (Jim) Robinson; Jerri’s father, Charles Skean; four grandchildren, Aaron (Charlotte) Fleming, Adam (Jessica) Fleming, Andrew Fleming and Aubrey Fleming; 10 great-grandchildren, Alice and Gwen Fleming, Michael, Maddison and Kenna Fleming, Emilia, Elizabeth and John Fleming, Anne Goode and Brenna Gue; three brothers and their spouses, Charles Leonard Merritt, Dallas (Brenda) Merritt and Roy Dale (Sandy) Merritt; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation with Chaplain Deanna Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

