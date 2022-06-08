LYNWOOD "WOODY" ADKINS, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away June 3, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. He was born June 12, 1946, a son of the late Clarence and Ona Adkins. Woody was a retired welder with CSX Transportation. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Charlene Nicely Adkins; their son, Dale Adkins; daughter Monica Nicely; grandson Joshua Nicely; brother Kerry Adkins; and a special friend who was like a brother, Popper Adkins. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you