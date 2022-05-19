MABEL ELOISE LOVE WALLACE, 99, of Forest, Va., formerly of Huntington, went to be with her Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Tim Yates officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. Eloise was born Jan. 3, 1923, in Rome, Ohio, the daughter of Theodore and Garnet Weekley Love. In addition to her parents, her husband Meryl Wallace and five brothers, Arley, Harley, Richard, Donald and Gerald Love, preceded her in death. She graduated from Huntington High School in 1940 and soon after went to work for the FBI in Washington, D.C., but returned to Huntington to take care of sick family members. She met her husband-to-be, a young WWII sailor training at the then Morehead College, and they were married shortly thereafter. Following the war, they had three children, Patty Wiley (Harry) of Ashland, Ky., Brenda Camp (Larry) of Forest, Va., and Susie Accord (Jim) of Mableton, Ga. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. While raising a family, she also served as the office manager at Duncan Box Lumber and then at Esler Insurance Agency. While living in Huntington, she was a member of the former 20th Street Baptist Church for most of her life, and then Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in her memory to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
