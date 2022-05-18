MABEL ELOISE WALLACE, 99, of Forest, Va., formerly of Huntington, widow of Meryl Wallace, died May 16. She was an office manager for Duncan Box Lumber and Esler Insurance Agency. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 20 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mortuary.

