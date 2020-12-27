MABEL FAYE (JONES) STEWART SHAFER, 97, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at the Country Companions Care Facility. Funeral services to be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Rev. Tommy Jeffrey. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Mabel was born February 27, 1923, a daughter of the late Samuel “Dee” and Rose Anna (Hall) Jones of Virgie (Pike County), Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Carl Mack Shafer. They were married June 6, 1953, and shared 50 years to the day as husband and wife. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers, Marie McMillan, Maudie Hughes, Cecil Jones and Clennon D. Jones. She also had a granddaughter pass before her, Diana Marie Stewart (her first grandchild). Still remaining is one sister-in-law, Bethel Jones of Tennessee. Additional survivors include one son and his wife, Samuel (Trudy) Stewart; two daughters and their husbands, Sandra (Tommy) Thornburg and Rosalee (George) Stewart; grandchildren, John (Missy) Thornburg and Lisa (David) Harrold; great-grandsons, Tyler and Zachary Thornburg, along with Joshua, Justin and Jonah Harrold, all of Huntington. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing mandates will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dillon Chapel United Methodist Women, in care of Mary Jeffery, Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, 4421 16th Street Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
