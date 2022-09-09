MABEL IRENE PERRY SMITH, 83, of Kenova, a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2022.
Born in Whitewood, Va., on July 7, 1939, to the late A.J. Perry and Thelma Tipton Perry, she spent most of her childhood in Kenova's Park Circle, a neighborhood she remembered fondly throughout her life.
She married her high-school sweetheart, Larry Jack Smith, who became her husband of 67 years. Mabel went on to earn an LPN and work as a private-duty nurse. She was a dedicated caregiver who showed an unparalleled level of compassion for her patients. She loved dancing, walking in Ritter Park, and trips to the beach, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family-immediate or extended-at little league or high school games, at reunions and family gatherings, at church, on the phone, and at home.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Debbie; her siblings, Albert, her twin sister, Barbara Morrone, David, and Jim; her granddaughter, Rachel Lavalley; and her nephew, David Allen Perry.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Lavalley (Mick) Benton; her sons, Ted (Patti Lakin), Mike, and Jad (Staci Provezis); her grandchildren, Jessica Smith (Mason), Joey (Laura) Smith, Michael Smith, Randy (Tonia) Lavalley, Ryan (Ben Hershey), Staz Smith-Provezis, and Zackary Smith; her great-grandchildren, Gavin Lavalley, and Maddie Majors (Mel); her siblings, Richard Perry and Juanita Staten; and her many nieces and nephews including, Cyndi Morrone Ranson, Jeanie Morrone Sullivan, Perry, Rick and Trey Morrone; Jim, John, Lenny and Rich Perry, Don Peslis; Jeanne Adkins, and Marci Franklin; Dana Ferrence, Jamie Hardwick, and Terri Hopkins; Beverly Morrison and Charlie and Chris Staten; Luanne Boyce and Ron Perry.
Mabel attended the Ceredo Congregational Church, and she was active in the Backpack Ministry.
Funeral services will be held at Ceredo Congregational Church at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, with Pastor Marty Gute officiating. Visitation will be two hours before the funeral at the church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the Backpack Ministry in Mabel's name and mailed to Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th Street, Kenova, WV 2530.
Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
