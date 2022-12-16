MABEL KATHLEEN WOOD SHROUT, 90 of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away on December 13, 2022, after a long illness.

Kathleen was the daughter of Edna L. and Joseph B. Wood of Hurricane, W.Va. She is survived by sisters Janet J. Hamerick of Hurricane and Janis J. Vosper of Hillsboro, Ohio. Husband George A. Shrout preceded her in death, along with brothers Jessie E., Leslie P., Alriai C., Chester C. Wood and sisters Reba A. Barrett, Ruby P. Racer Byrd, Dorothy J. Carpenter, Doris Iva J. Stratton, and Linda L. Monk.

