MABLE IRENE STALEY, 82, of Prichard, W.Va., Lower Gragston Creek area, widow of Robert Haskell Staley, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will take place in Bean Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. She was born in Fort Gay, W.Va., the daughter of the late John Wesley and Ester Terry Cyrus. She was a member of the Salvation Army and an active member in the Salvation Army Church. She was a former employee of Armstrong Products and cook at the Tri-State Airport restaurant. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Rhonda Staley; grandson, Ryan Staley; great-grandchild, Rory Staley; honorary grandchildren, Caleb and Jacob Cumpton; a former granddaughter-in-law, Rebecca Staley; and one sister, Virginia “Jen” Scott. Friends may call at the funeral home from noon until service time at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

