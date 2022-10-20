MABLE PARSONS MERRITT was born on a cold January 29, 1923, day in a log cabin in Beech Fork on Turkey Camp. She was one of eight children born to Maudie Ann Clay and Ed Parsons. Mable attended Wayne County Schools.
She married Willie "Bill" Merritt in 1943 and became a coal miner's wife and stepmother to Willodean, Buddy and Hope. Mable and Bill became parents to Barbara and Freddie and became a part of the coal mining community. They were members of the Becco United Baptist Church.
Mable later returned to school to earn her GED certificate and then the graduate degree. She taught school for twenty years and retired from Logan County Schools. Mable lived a blessed life filled with children, numerous grandchildren, great- great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. As a friend said a few days ago, "you outlived the Queen, Mable."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Maude Parsons; sisters Esta, Ruby, Pearl; brothers Fred, Roy, Ray; husband Willie "Bill." Mable is also survived by her sister, Violetta.
Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends two hours prior to service time on Friday at the mortuary.
