MADELINE GARRETT, 61, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was born January 27, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oscar and Ruth Scarberry Davis. She is also preceded in death by one sister, Rosalea Grey and by her father and mother-in-law, John and Shirley Garrett. She was a member of Cooper Independent Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Donovan Garrett; four brothers, Ron Davis and his wife Tonya who was like a sister, Mark Davis, Kenny Davis and Steve Davis; brothers-in-law Dorin Garrett (Jacqueline) and John Grey; one nephew, Jason Davis; three nieces, Virginia Holley, Emily Garrett and Kayla Garrett; and several great-nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Dorin Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in Gwinn Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

