MADELINE MARIE (HILL) KISER, 85, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on February 10, 2021. She was born on December 6, 1935, in Palermo, W.Va., to the late Shirley and Eathel Hill. She was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Willis and Lorene Kiser, and Harold and Eloise Kiser; brothers-in-law, Doug Kiser and Bill Kiser; and sisters-in-law, Faye Kiser, Loretta Kiser, Judy Kiser, Jennifer White and Joanette Hoover. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jerry Boyd Kiser, who was the love of her life; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen Gail and David Ruble of Bowling Green, Ky.; her son and daughter-in-law, Danny “Bodie” and Cheryl Kiser of Hamlin, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Chad (Jennifer) Ruble of Independence, Ky., and Courtney (James) Scarberry of West Hamlin, W.Va.; four great-granddaughters who were the lights of her life, Jensen, Campbell and Ryann Ruble of Independence, Ky., and Addyson Scarberry of West Hamlin, W.Va. She is also survived by one sister, Phyllis Ann Stowers of West Hamlin, W.Va.; brothers-in-law, George (Nick) Kiser Jr. of Kenova, Johnny Kiser and Marshall Kiser of Branchland, W.Va., and Terry White of Hamlin, W.Va.; sisters-in-law, Ann Kiser of Ashland, Ky., Jo Ann Kiser of Kenova and Ann (Dennis) Tabor of Sarasota, Fla.; one special cousin, Roma Leda Hellman of California; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Camp Branch United Baptist Church for over seventy years and served as the Sunday School Clerk for over thirty-six years. She retired from the Lincoln County Board of Education after twenty-seven years. A special thanks to Betty McComas and Todd and Sandy Adkins for all their help over the years, as well as the Sixth Floor Station 2 (MCU) Nursing Staff at St. Mary’s Hospital and the Fourth Floor Cardiology Nursing Staff. Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Bobby Burns and Rev. Alan Frye officiating. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
