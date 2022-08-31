Mae Aldene Black Inscoe
MAE "POOCH" ALDENE BLACK INSCOE, 83 of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away at home on August 26, 2022. Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Reba Waugh Sutphin Black and Shelby "Sheb" Black of Ona, West Virginia. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Bobby Inscoe Sr., her children Herbert Inscoe Sr., Sheila Gwinn, Bobby "Ronnie" (Connie) Inscoe Jr., Charo (James) Kirk, and Heather Black. Her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, include Bryan Inscoe, She'Mae Inscoe, Herbert Inscoe Jr., Bobby Gwinn, Candice Starks, Zachary Inscoe, Elijah Kirk, and Jacob Kirk; and she adored each of her 11 great-grandchildren. Mae was preceded in death by her sisters Trelma Curtis, Onnahlene Gibson, Wretha Turner, Betty Ashworth, and Sharon Black, and two brothers, Carmel Sutphin Jr., and David Black. She is survived by her three sisters, Mary Jeffers, Natellia Hinkle, and Lodeska Harper, and countless nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Mae had a long and fulfilling life. Diagnosed at only 22-months-old with polio, she developed the sense of resiliency, courage, and tenacity that remained her defining qualities until the end. Mae was crowned Milton High School's Miss Greyhound of 1959, joining the on-field ceremonies in a leg cast only days after a correctional surgery. Although polio led to a life of physical pain, Mae never let this hinder her aspirations. Throughout her life, she fought for the care, representation, and accommodation of polio survivors, creating and serving the West Virginia Chapter of Post-Polio Survivors as the President for over 25 years.

