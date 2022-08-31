Mae Aldene Black Inscoe

MAE "POOCH" ALDENE BLACK INSCOE, 83 of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away at home on August 26, 2022. Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Reba Waugh Sutphin Black and Shelby "Sheb" Black of Ona, West Virginia. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Bobby Inscoe Sr., her children Herbert Inscoe Sr., Sheila Gwinn, Bobby "Ronnie" (Connie) Inscoe Jr., Charo (James) Kirk, and Heather Black. Her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, include Bryan Inscoe, She'Mae Inscoe, Herbert Inscoe Jr., Bobby Gwinn, Candice Starks, Zachary Inscoe, Elijah Kirk, and Jacob Kirk; and she adored each of her 11 great-grandchildren. Mae was preceded in death by her sisters Trelma Curtis, Onnahlene Gibson, Wretha Turner, Betty Ashworth, and Sharon Black, and two brothers, Carmel Sutphin Jr., and David Black. She is survived by her three sisters, Mary Jeffers, Natellia Hinkle, and Lodeska Harper, and countless nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Mae had a long and fulfilling life. Diagnosed at only 22-months-old with polio, she developed the sense of resiliency, courage, and tenacity that remained her defining qualities until the end. Mae was crowned Milton High School's Miss Greyhound of 1959, joining the on-field ceremonies in a leg cast only days after a correctional surgery. Although polio led to a life of physical pain, Mae never let this hinder her aspirations. Throughout her life, she fought for the care, representation, and accommodation of polio survivors, creating and serving the West Virginia Chapter of Post-Polio Survivors as the President for over 25 years.
Mae maintained a lifelong and steadfast faith in the Lord throughout her life, teaching as a children's Sunday school teacher, serving countless volunteer hours, and singing in the church trio. Her faith spread far further than church walls, however, Mae had the pure qualities of a true Christian. She lovingly and continuously gave, sometimes even more than she had, to anyone in need. Family holidays were accompanied by sharing her homecooked meals with not only with the family and friends present, but the local homeless neighbors as well. Mae never knew a stranger; she could easily spark a conversation with a wrong caller and still be in a long and fascinating conversation an hour later.
Mae's main joy came from her love of children. She not only raised five children of her own, cared for grandchildren and great-grandchildren but also maintained a babysitting business in her home for over 38 years, caring for 152 children in the process. To them, she was always "Nana" but for her, she loved and cared for each of them as her own. Mae cared deeply for her friends and their families, sustaining lifelong relationships with those she held dear. Mae was also an avid reader, gardener, and DIYer, loving a can of spray paint like only a true artist can.
Please join Mae's family and friends for viewing services Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary in Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Dustin Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens in Crown City, Ohio. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
PAULINE R. KAPLAN, 92, of Huntington, mother of Allen Kaplan of Huntington, died Aug. 25 in …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.