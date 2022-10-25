Our mother, MAMIE MAY RIFFLE, 90 of San Angelo, Texas, formerly of Abilene, Texas, broke earthly bonds and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday October 21, 2022. Mamie was born September 4, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of Andrew Jackson Ferguson and Goldie Mae Byrom, both of Huntington. She was married to Garland L. Riffle in May 1948, and they raised a family first in Huntington and later in South Point, Ohio. Their later years were all spent in west Texas. Mamie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Garland, as well as two daughters, Carolyn Louise, and Nancy Louvinia, two sons, William Andrew of Omaha, Neb., and Garland Eugene of San Angelo, Texas, and one granddaughter, Rosmary Simpkins. She is survived by one daughter, Tammy Simpkins and husband Harry of Abilene, Texas; two sons, David A. Riffle, and Robin D. Riffle and wife Carolyn, all of San Angelo, Texas; and one daughter-in-law, Janice Riffle of Omaha, Neb. Additionally, she is grandmother to 16, great-grandmaw to 28, and great- great-granny to no less than four. She was a homemaker her whole life and cooked the best biscuits on the planet. She loved to sing gospel tunes and had a knack at writing hymns as well. She and dad were devout Christians and raised their family in the ways of God. She will be sorely missed by many! Godspeed Mom! Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Abilene Municipal Cemetery, 1133 Cottonwood, Abilene, Texas. Services under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene, Texas.
