Manford Jr. Edmonds

MANFORD EDMONDS JR., 74, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away June 20, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, June 23, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Ronnie Long. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born June 27, 1948, in Mason County, W.Va., son of Mantford Edmonds Sr. and Sarah Ann Edmonds. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Edmonds. He is survived by his wife, Leona Edmonds; one daughter, Tanya Edmonds (Matthew Martin); one son, Tony Edmonds (Lacy); one sister, Josephine Chapman; brothers-in-law Jimmy Damron (Becky) and Douglas Damron (Debbie); nephews Ronnie Chapman (Jennifer), Alfred Chapman, Kyle Damron; nieces Pam King (Scott), Billie Jo Varner (Eddie) and Tracy Walters (Keith); and great-nephew Jackson Damron. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

