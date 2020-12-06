MARC A SPROUSE, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed away on November 25, 2020, after a courageous, fourteen-year battle with Alzheimer's. He was formerly of Huntington, WV, which, although he did not grow up there, he always considered to be his hometown. Marc is predeceased by his parents, Don and Charlene Sprouse, a brother, Drew Sprouse, and a grandson, Noah Michael Propst. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Susan, a son, Evan, of Lakeland, FL, a daughter, Brooke Propst (Brent), of Charlotte, NC, three grandchildren, Reagan Sprouse, Rylan Sprouse, and Michael James Propst, and a sister, Paige Sprouse. His great loves were his family, golf, and Marshall University, from which he earned an undergraduate degree, on golf scholarship, and an MBA. He also enjoyed his forty-year career in banking. He worked for several banks, finishing his career by developing and opening a new bank, Guaranty Bank and Trust, where he was president and CEO for ten years before selling the bank and retiring. Marc worked tirelessly for his community. He served as President of the Marshall University Alumni Association, trustee of the Huntington Museum of Art, president of the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, member of Marshall University Foundation, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors of the Tri-State Airport Authority, Board of Directors of Hospice of Huntington, and chairman of the Huntington Area Development Council, along with other organizations in Huntington. He was president of the West Virginia Bankers Association from 2007-2008. He moved to Ponte Vedra Beach to be near Mayo Clinic after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's. The neurology department there provided many years of help and support. Marc participated in several studies and a drug trial in which he willingly underwent many diagnostic tests. He also donated his brain to Mayo Clinic to aid the research on this terrible disease. Through the entire ordeal, he never complained. From the beginning, he and his wife adhered to two mantras, "No whining. If you don't laugh, you cry." A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association or the Marshall University Big Green Scholarship Fund.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne man guilty of sexually abusing minor
- One dead in Cabell shooting, investigation underway
- Wayne County man dead after standoff, shootout with police
- Man who lost leg after being pinned to tree sues drunk driver, lodge
- One jailed, one killed in Huntington shooting
- BRIAN KEITH ROSS
- Cabell Midland's Caudill to trade hoorays for oorahs
- Cabell County woman among new COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
- Man admits to robbery, attempted murder of Huntington restaurant owner
- Charleston police officer Johnson dead at 28; sheriff’s office provides some details on shooting
Images
Collections
- Photos: First snow of the season hits Huntington
- Photos: 2020 Christmas Village at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Small Business Saturday
- Photos: Girls High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Coal Grove
- Photos: Black Friday at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Marshall vs. Wright State, men's basketball
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Piketon
- Photos: Marshall football falls at home to Rice, 20-0
- Photos: Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter’s Thankful Furry Feast event
- Photos: Marshall basketball wins season opener over Arkansas State