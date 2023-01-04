MARC ARNOULD, 53 of Huntington, was born in Cabell County, W.Va., to Kay Record and Jack Arnould in 1969. He gained his heavenly wings after a long courageous battle with cancer on December 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his brother Seth Record and Pap-Paw and Mam-Maw Claude and Frances Hobbs. I'm sure they were waiting for him with open arms. Left to remember his life are his mom, Kay and (Tony), sister, Bethany Hayes, uncle, Claude Hobbs, cousins, Francie Myers and Sandra Hobbs and many more cherished cousins and friends. Brent Malay was one that was always by him. He attended schools in Cabell County, Virginia and Los Vegas. He was self-employed, installing alarm systems, cameras, and solar panels. He always loved to build, tinker, golf and ride his bikes. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. A memorial will be at a later date. Please plant a tree or rescue a pet in his memory. Go Rest High on That Mountain Son, you did it your way 'till the end and you're at peace now. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

