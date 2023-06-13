MARC EDWARD ROSE, 70, of Huntington, W.Va., left his earthly life early on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House after a short battle with brain cancer. Marc was a graduate of South Point High School, served as a Boiler Tech 3rd class petty officer in the U.S. Navy on the USS Oriskany (1971-1974), and obtained his Electrician certification at the Cabell County VoTech Center. As a career Electrician at Cabell Huntington Hospital from 1976-2014, Marc had a hands-on view of the growth and evolution of the local medical center where he made many friends who became family. Marc loved the freedom of the open road on his Harley-Davidson and the fellowship with many beloved friends he met along the way as a member of the HOG Chapter from Benjy's Harley-Davidson. He equally enjoyed the time alone spent disassembling and cleaning his bike for the next adventure. Marc's sense of humor and quick wit could bring a laugh to any situation and a smile to all who knew him. He was born on December 10, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Gene Edward Rose and Frances Rae Handley Davidson. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Cheryl Rose; his loving daughter, Katie Shull (Jared) of Huntington; son Todd Wallace (Rebecca) of Barboursville; sister Lucinda Rose of Huntington; four grandchildren: Alden, Jewel, Brian, and Heaven; and his cat "furbabies." Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, officiated by his daughter, Katie Shull. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park in Milton. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory/wallace.
