MARCELLA ANN MORRIS WOLFE, 76 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Jefferson Avenue Church of God, of which she was a member, with Pastor Greg Tomlinson officiating. Interment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born May 26, 1946, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of the late Delores Thompson. She was a 1965 graduate of C-K High School. Marcella was one of the first employees hired and one of the last to go at the former Harts and Big Bear in Ceredo. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by all that knew her. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Timothy Morris "Tim" Wolfe; son John E. Wolfe; three brothers, Bill "Cowtracks" Thompson, David Abernathy and Marshall R. Thompson and sister Gladys Young. She is survived by a daughter, Dee Anne Wolfe Kennedy and two grandchildren, Justin Tyler Giuffrida and Victoria Anne Giuffrida and a very special niece, Jeris Ann Fry and other nieces and nephews. Flowers will be appreciated, or contributions may be made to the Jefferson Avenue Church of God, 2039 Jefferson Ave., Huntington, WV 25704. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
