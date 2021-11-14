MARCELLA HERALD, 69, of Prichard, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord at her home on September 11, 2021. Marcella was born May 5, 1952 in Louisa, Ky., to the late Opie and Romaine (Copley) Sammons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Edgar Lee Blake, III; sister, Kathleen Doss; and brother, Clayton Sammons. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Ann and Franklin "Hank" King II of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Erika Ann King and Grant Harrison King of Knoxville, Tenn.; sisters, Loretta (Roger) Doss of Fort Gay, Roberta Wondolowski of Louisa, Ky., and Janet (Phillip) Bowen of Fort Gay; brother, David (Megan) Sammons of South Point, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at noon at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Darin Fetherolf officiating. Burial will follow in the Doss Cemetery in Fort Gay. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of service in the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Herald and her family.

