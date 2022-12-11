MARCIA CHAPMAN HALSTEAD, 86, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away December 6, 2022, after a long illness and brief stay at CAMC Memorial Hospital. Marcia's passing was ten months after the death of her husband of 64 years, James Ray Halstead. Marcia was the daughter of a coal miner and elementary teacher in Nettie, (Nicholas County) West Virginia. She grew up on a farm with six sisters and one brother and graduated from Nicholas County High School and Charleston School of Commerce. Marcia was a prominent bowler in the Kanawha Valley and accomplished a long list of awards in leagues and tournaments throughout the country. Marcia is predeceased by her parents, Granville Rucker Chapman and Emma Mae Hinkle Chapman, and sisters: Maxine McMillan, (Nettie, W.Va.) Marguarite Odell, (Mt. Carbon, W.Va.) Mildred Tabaretti, (Charleston, W.Va.) and Jeannie Miller, (Cross Lanes, W.Va.). She is survived by sisters: Mary Shaffer, (Nebraska) Marthalene (Cricket) Skeen, (Wayne, W.Va.); her brother, Kenneth Chapman, (Chesterfield, Va.); and special helpers, her niece, Cindy Helmick, and husband Danny. In keeping with Marcia's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no services. To honor Marcia the family suggests memorial contributions to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387. Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Marcia's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hal Greer corridor project to get underway early next year
- Oluwasemilore Olubowale
- Flights, travel packages available to Myrtle Beach for bowl game
- Man found guilty in Huntington dismemberment case gets life without mercy
- Former Huntington business owner, board member remembered
- Roundabout to be built in Coal Grove
- Homeland Security, local law enforcement respond to hoax threats across state
- Two Marshall players enter transfer portal, but key pieces remain as Myrtle Beach Bowl lingers
- Police roundup: Grand larceny listed among HPD reports
- Huntington woman charged with fleeing in stolen vehicle
Collections
- Photos: 2022 West Virginia State Cheer Competition
- Photos: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Davis Creek Elementary School
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Christmas with a Cause dance benefit
- Photos: Christmas Village at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Marshall football prepares for Myrtle Beach Bowl
- Photos: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in Huntington
- Photos: Rotary Club meeting features speaker Steve Roberts
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, girl's basketball
- Photos: Marshall University 2022 Winter Commencement