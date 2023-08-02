MARCIA ESTACIO SUAREZ, 54, of East Windsor Township, N.J., formerly of Huntington, wife of Edward Hanratty, died July 27 in Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, N.J. She was a lawyer for the State of New Jersey Legal Aid. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends may gather from 1:30 p.m. until service time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nucor receives final permit to build Mason County steel mill
- Belle of Cincinnati riverboat to arrive in Huntington on Sunday for cruises
- SBC football media days: Herd's quiet leaders take center stage
- Cabell BOE approves proposed excess levy order despite public outcry in favor of libraries, parks
- Park board prepares to move forward with lawsuit against Cabell County Board of Education
- Pilot program seeks to help incoming Marshall students bond, experience WV
- Students' lives thrown into disarray after West Virginia college announces plans to close
- Hot Dog Festival brings people, pets to Pullman Square
- TBT: Herd That topples Boeheim’s Army in quarterfinals
- TBT: Herd That storms past Best Virginia
Collections
- Photos: 2023 West Virginia Hot Dog Festival
- Photos: Cabell County Board of Education meeting
- Photos: Second Presbyterian Church Community Block Party
- Photos: End of Summer Reading Program pool party at the Kennedy Center
- Photos: Local high school football teams help out at Facing Hunger Foodbank
- Photos: Mini Golf Scramble
- Photos: DCI Huntington
- Photos: Huntington High Mini Cheer Camp Showcase
- Photos: HPD hosts National Night Out event
- Photos: Cabell County Fair, Thursday