MARCIA ESTACIO SUAREZ, 54, of East Windsor Township, N.J., formerly of Huntington, wife of Edward Hanratty, died July 27 in Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, N.J. She was a lawyer for the State of New Jersey Legal Aid. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends may gather from 1:30 p.m. until service time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.

