Marcia Estacio Suarez
MARCIA ESTACIO SUAREZ, 54, of East Windsor Township, N.J., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., joined her mom with the Lord on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, New Jersey. A Funeral Liturgy will be conducted by Fr. Tijo George at 2 p.m. on Friday August 4, 2023, at Our Lady Of Fatima Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Marcia was born on July 6, 1969, in Pittsburgh, Penn., to her father Francis Suarez and late mother Maria Crecencia Estacio Suarez, M.D. Marcia attended Our Lady of Fatima grade school, graduated from St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, and was a graduate of Xavier University before attending Thomas M Cooley Law School, from which she obtained her law degree. Marcia started and organized the IRS legal services in New Jersey. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Edward Hanratty; daughter, Katherine Hanratty; one brother, Francis Estacio Suarez; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 1:30 until service time on Friday at Our Lady of Fatima, Huntington. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

