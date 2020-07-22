MARCIA J. BOOTH, 72, of Huntington, died July 20, 2020, after a brief illness. She was a retired Marshall University English professor and Latin enthusiast. Marcia inspired thousands of students to learn and fearlessly explore the world. As Marcia wished, she will have a simple graveside service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, and interment at Spring Hill Cemetery. Rev. Monsignor Dean G. Borgmeyer of St. Joseph Parish in Huntington, W.Va., will officiate. Marcia passionately loved world travel, languages, art, music, family, books, good friends, good food and enjoying the beauty of her home state. Camping in the Blackwater Falls area was one of her favorite pastimes. She especially loved her cats. Marcia earned her Master of Arts degree from Marshall University. A graduate of Washington Irving High School, she was a true daughter of West Virginia. She was a perennial student who never lost her love of learning. Marcia often said that in a perfect world, she would be a student for life. Born in Clarksburg, she was the only daughter of Clyde and Virginia Graham Booth, both of Bridgeport, W.Va., who preceded her in death. She is survived by family and friends who loved her dearly: cousins, Robert Taylor of Clarksburg, W.Va., Diane Coon of Colorado Springs, Colo., John Schaffer of Kensington, Md., Carole Oldroyd and Alyse Nisbet, both of Logan W.Va., Louis Conner of Merritt Island, Fla., Christie Lockhart of Huntington, W.Va.; Aunts Mary Conner of McConnell, W.Va., and Barbara Meade of Chapmanville, W.Va.; Uncle Donald West of Wayne, W.Va.; and many lifelong friends, including Sharon Pastorius-Hatchell of Amelia Island, Fla., and Mary K Bellisario of Sidell, La. Marcia requested that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP), P.O. Box 1621, Huntington, WV 25717. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
