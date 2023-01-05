MARCIA LYNN WILEY, 75 of Culloden, W.Va., passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. She was born February 13, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Nellie Sunderland. She was a member at Grace Wesleyan Church, Culloden. She is survived by two daughters, Lucinda Lewis and Sheila Robinson; one son, David Wiley; five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends may visit from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Harold Massey officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

