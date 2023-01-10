MARGA M. GRABS of Olney, Maryland; born Cologne, Germany May 23, 1934; Departed Life December 30, 2022. Friends may call Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 9240 Damascus Road, Damascus, Maryland from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. by Monsignor Edward Filardi. Interment will follow in All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, Md. Online condolences may be shared on our website at www.molesworthwilliams.com.

