MARGARET A. CARDEA, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., went to heaven, August 13, 2022. She was born February 3, 1929 in Williamson, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Lowe Ailiff; father, Raymond Ailiff; former husband, Sam V. Cardea; brother, B.R. Ailiff; sister-in-law, Mary Rose Ailiff; and a son, Daniel Louis Cardea. Survivors include two sons, Samuel Victor Cardea of New York City, Anthony Lowe Cardea; and daughter-in-law, Becky of Jacksonville, Fla.; one daughter, Cynthia Cardea Mitchell; and son-in-law, John Gregory Mitchell of The Villages, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Emily Cardea. She attended Marshall College. She was a homemaker and an active member of Bethel Temple Assembly of God. Services will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Reger Funeral Home, 1242 Adams Ave, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in memory of Margaret Cardea to Prison Fellowship (online) or Bethel Temple Assembly of God, 900 9th St, Huntington, WV 25701. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
