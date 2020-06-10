MARGARET ANN LAMBERT, of Huntington, W.Va., departed this world to be with the Lord June 5, 2020, at Sprenger Health Care of Massillon, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Chad Hatfield. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. She was born January 3, 1941, in Kanawha County, W.Va., to the late William O. and Oma Maynard Comer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James L. Lambert; father-in-law, Louis S. Lambert; sisters, Norma June, Vollie Bloss and Marilyn “Nan” Comer; her brothers, William E., Cecil C., James V., Francis L., Roy T., Robert E. Comer; a son-in-law, Jeffery S. Ray; her loving brother and sister-in-law, Ruth and Lee Ensly and Jack and Mary Lambert. She is survived by her children, Mark A. Lambert and Laura Lambert Ray; as well as her grandchildren, Justin and Cheyenne Lambert, as well as Zoey W. and Gavin L.; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Margaret was an office worker for Dr. Parsons, a member of Tucker Memorial Baptist Church, a loving wife and mother who will be dearly missed. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, with the funeral at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Please follow the CDC guidelines for the visitation and funeral service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
