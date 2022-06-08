MARGARET ELAINE ALBRIGHT, 74, of Scott Depot, W.Va., passed away Tuesday June 7, 2022. She was born August 13, 1947, a daughter of the late Earl and Verna Frazier Albright. She was a medical coder for the VA Medical Center. She is survived by a host of family and friends. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Sanders Cemetery, Nestlow, W.Va., where Alan Frye and Greg Dial will officiate. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.

