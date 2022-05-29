Margaret Etta Jean Queen

MARGARET ETTA JEAN (HALL) QUEEN, 89, of Wayne, W.Va., formerly of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born February 3, 1933, at Cinderella, W.Va., to the late John and Jerushia "Ruth" Hall. Also preceding her in death was the father of her children, Thomas Queen; a son, Garson Queen; granddaughter, Anita Jo Evans-Queen; one sister, Betty Jo Antal Price; and a son-in-law, Richard Evans. She is survived by five daughters: Catherine Evans of Ceredo, W.Va., Mareline (Jack) Fitch of Trenton, Mich., Betty (Ronnie) Preston of Wayne, Veva (Patrick) Lambert Culloden, W.Va., and Pamela (Buster Thomas) Maynard of Dunlow; a special niece, Generae Vineyard of Surprise, Ariz.; and nephew, Thomas Antal of Chillicothe, Ohio. She was the grandmother of eight: Michelle (Ted) Maxfield, Thomas (Claudia) Fitch, Lori (Aaron) Staley, Rebecca (Steven) Cyrus, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Lambert, Marlayna (Henry) Busby, and Abigail (Eric)Wolfe; and the great grandmother of nine: Grant Maxfield, Amanda Maxfield, Eli Staley, Reese Cyrus, Hayden Cyrus, Mason Cyrus, Dresdin Lambert, Evelyn Lambert, and Arlin Wolfe. Her family would like to thank the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's staff for their loving care of our mom and grandmother. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brother Doug Pendleton officiating. Visitation will begin at noon. A private burial will be held at the Hall Family Cemetery. As a family we want to thank our mother and grandmother for the love, care, and example of strength. See you in heaven mom, have the gingerbread men ready.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Noah Thompson named the newest ‘American Idol’
- Dreamland Pool expected to open Memorial Day on limited schedule
- HHS teacher accused of soliciting minor
- Woman killed in Huntington shooting
- Former St. Joe coach Lewis takes job in Tennessee
- Police roundup: Huntington man dies in head-on crash
- Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
- Spring Valley High School student charged, accused of sexual assault
- Two sentenced for roles in large drug trade operation in Huntington
- Newly unveiled Fairfield mural recognizes Huntington legends
Collections
- Photos: Huntington High School's 26th annual commencement
- Photos: St. Mary's Gala
- Photos: Spring Valley High School's 25th annual commencement
- Photos: Wright Family Build wall-raising ceremony
- Photos: Wayne High School's 97th annual commencement
- Photos: Heritage Farm's new Mountain Rim Bike Park
- Photos: 28th Commencement of Cabell Midland High School
- Photos: Fairland High School's 73rd annual commencement ceremony
- Photos: Fairfield community reveals mural at Unlimited Future Inc.
- Photos: Winfield vs. Shady Spring, Class AA State Softball Tournament