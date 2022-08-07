MARGARET EUGENIA HOLLAND, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, in Huntington Health and Rehab. She was born April 21, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Forest Eugene and Margaret Watkins Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Saul Holland Jr.; a sister, Ellen Blankenship; and three brothers, David, Benny, and Gene Johnson. She was a retired seamstress for City Linen and Towel. Survivors include a son, Saul Holland III (Carrie Spurlock) of Wayne, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Saul Allen Holland IV, Breana Holland and Caige Meade, all of Wayne; and two sisters, Sarah Johnson Zirkle and Nancy Johnson, both of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, August 8. 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor James Wells officiating. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington-based Richwood Industries planning move to Ashland
- Huntington bar adds new policy to ensure safe dating
- Milton girl who received heart transplant now has cancer
- Dolly Parton to visit West Virginia to celebrate Imagination Library milestone
- Huntington High classmates unveil Ritter Park Rose Garden bricks during reunion
- BUSINESS BEAT: Great Outdoors Marine in Lavalette sold to employee
- WV cities, counties settle with drug firms for $400M
- Cabell County Commission terminates 911 Center director
- Property near Hal Greer Boulevard rezoned for light industrial use
- Evans to write book while in prison
Collections
- Photos: Huntington High Classes of 1968-72 conduct reunion at Ritter Park
- Photos: Huntington and Spring Valley conduct first day of football practice
- Photos: Huntington Police Department National Night Out
- Photos: Twist-N-Sprout Grand Opening
- Photos: Flooding in Eastern Kentucky
- Photos: DCI Huntington competition
- Photos: Wayne County Fair, Friday
- Photos: iHeart Radio West Virginia Hot Dog Festival
- Photos: Blenko Glass 2022 Festival of Glass
- Photos: Cabell County Public Library pool party