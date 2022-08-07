MARGARET EUGENIA HOLLAND, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, in Huntington Health and Rehab. She was born April 21, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Forest Eugene and Margaret Watkins Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Saul Holland Jr.; a sister, Ellen Blankenship; and three brothers, David, Benny, and Gene Johnson. She was a retired seamstress for City Linen and Towel. Survivors include a son, Saul Holland III (Carrie Spurlock) of Wayne, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Saul Allen Holland IV, Breana Holland and Caige Meade, all of Wayne; and two sisters, Sarah Johnson Zirkle and Nancy Johnson, both of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, August 8. 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor James Wells officiating. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

