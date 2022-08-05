MARGARET EUGENIA HOLLAND, 69, of Huntington, widow of Saul Holland Jr., died Aug. 1 in Huntington Health and Rehab. She was a retired seamstress for City Linen and Towel. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
