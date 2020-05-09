MARGARET F. BIAS MOORE, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Heartland of Riverview. She was born on April 24, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Simmie and Nellie Knight Adkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Moore; the father of her children, Laundle Bias; brother, Jack Adkins Sr.; sister-in-law, Lucy Adkins; and son-in-law, Steve Hann Sr. She is survived by her two daughters, Sandy Hann and Lori (Brett) Stevens; two grandchildren, Steve (Brittany) Hann Jr. and Natalie Pearson; and two great-grandkids, Madison Wilson and Kaden Hann. She attended Grace Gospel Church, Huntington, W.Va. Private family graveside service will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.